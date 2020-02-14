CLOSE
Newspapers Edited By Frederick Douglass Now Available Online

Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist, orator and author who escaped slavery in the 19th century, was also a newspaper editor. And now, the newspapers Douglass edited between 1847 and 1874 are available for free online through the Library of Congress.

On Saturday, the library tweeted, “NEW ONLINE: We have just made available newspapers edited by Frederick Douglass.”

The first issue of The North Star, a paper Douglass founded and edited, had the motto “Right Is of No Sex–Truth Is of No Color–God Is the Father of Us All, and All We Are Brethren” printed across the front page.

The first issue of the paper was published in 1847 and is among 568 issues now available online.

“Douglass believed in the importance of the black press and in his leadership role within it, despite the struggles of earlier black newspaper enterprises,” according to the Library of Congress.

In the newly digitized collection are issues of three papers that Douglass edited: The North StarFrederick Douglass’ Paper and the New National Era.

According to the library, Douglass got most of the money he needed to start The North Star from a speaking tour in England, Ireland and Scotland.

He said in a column that The North Star was meant to “promote the moral and intellectual improvement of the colored people.

You can explore the collection of newspapers here.

