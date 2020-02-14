CLOSE
Lil Wayne Passes Elvis For The Second-Most Billboard Top 40 Hot 100 Hits Of All Time

Lil Wayne is most likely celebrating his fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, as Funeral launched to the top of the chart dated Feb. 15, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. He also has four songs from the album on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I Do It,” featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby, is at No. 33, followed by “Mahogany” (No. 61), “Mama Mia” (No. 87) and the album’s title track Funeral (No. 88).

Notably, “I Do It” is Wayne’s 82nd career top 40 Hot 100 hit, pushing him past Elvis Presley for the second-most in the chart’s history. The Hot 100 began in 1958, two years after Presley’s commercial breakthrough. According to Billboard, only Drake has more top 40 entries, with exactly 100.

Lil Wayne’s four Hot 100 debuts this week also bring his grand total of career entries to 167, the third-most in the chart’s history, after Drake and the Glee Cast, who are tied with 207 each.

