HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University

Black History Month
| 02.14.20
Dismiss
pg-cover9 02-03-06 Mark Gail_TWP #177091 The entrance to Bowie State University at Route 197 and Jer

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Bowie State University

Bowie State University was founded in 1865, by the Baltimore Association for the Moral and Educational Improvement of Colored People as a teaching school. It is the oldest HBCU in Maryland and one of the ten oldest in the country. Bowie State University offers 22 undergraduate majors and 38 master’s, doctoral and advanced certification programs with a select focus on science, technology, business, education, and related disciplines. 

Mission Statement:

As Maryland’s first historically black public university, Bowie State University empowers a diverse population of students to reach their potential by providing innovative academic programs and transformational experiences as they prepare for careers, lifelong learning, and civic responsibility. Bowie State University supports Maryland’s workforce and economy by engaging in strategic partnerships, research, and public service to benefit our local, state, national, and global communities.

Notable Alumni: Toni Braxton and Wale.

Mascot: Bulldog

Enrollment: 6,171 students

learn more: https://bowiestate.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women
 11 hours ago
02.15.20
Behind The Scenes: Kyla Pratt Returns To T.V.…
 18 hours ago
02.15.20
How To Play UNO With Black Folks
 20 hours ago
02.15.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 21 hours ago
02.15.20
Lil Wayne Passes Elvis For The Second-Most Billboard…
 23 hours ago
02.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 24 hours ago
02.15.20
Puppy Love: 10 Reasons Valentine’s Day Was Way…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Global Grind Premiere: 4Ternity Drops “4Her” Mixtape For…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Danai Gurira! Here Are 10 Of…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Teyana Taylor To Release Unfiltered Documentary ‘Teyana Taylor’s…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Mayvenn Hair Launches Free Wig Customization Services
 1 day ago
02.15.20
5 Black Women Who Landed Major Beauty Campaigns
 1 day ago
02.15.20
HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Black History Month HBCU Athlete Spotlight: Steve “Air”…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close