Puppy Love: 10 Reasons Valentine’s Day Was Way Cooler In Elementary School

We were all in it together.

 

 

Valentine’s Day means different things to different people. Some anticipate the romantic night with their bae, while others sit at home alone, drinking wine, watching rom-coms, and pretending the holiday is just a regular ol’ day.

One thing we all have in common is that we were essentially forced to celebrate Valentine’s back in elementary school. Classmates, parents, and teachers brought candy and cards to school so no man would be left behind.

Elementary school students at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, N.Y. were so in the V-Day spirit, they gave more than 600 cards to veterans for the Valentine’s for Vets program.

Nowadays, if you don’t have a Valentine, it could feel like you don’t exist for that entire 24 hours. But for nostalgia purposes, think back to the days when it was more about getting candy than getting cute for your romantic dinner date.

We were all in it together! Every kid left school with a bag full of candy and a happy heart.

 

Hit the flip for more reasons why Valentine’s Day was way cooler in elementary school.

