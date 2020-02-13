CLOSE
The Greater Richmond Convention Center is set to host the 2020 Virginia International Auto Show

The Greater Richmond Convention Center is set to host the 2020 Virginia International Auto Show.

Hundreds of vehicles such as new models, electric vehicles, classics, exotics and more will be displayed on the show floor. The show will open to the public on Feb. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

For more information, visit Virginia Auto Show’s website.

 

 

