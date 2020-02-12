Multitasking Sis! The Best Concealer Hacks For Your Makeup Routine

When it comes to your makeup collection, concealer is one of the few products that always comes in clutch. From sculpting and snatching your face for a more brightened look to getting rid of tired eyes, concealer is that girl!

While you may only rely on concealer to brighten up your under-eye area, you’d be surprised to learn the many ways the makeup staple can revamp your beauty routine. However, it’s important to know that not just any concealer will do. It’s important to find a concealer that complements your skin tone so you can flaunt a snatched face.

Ready to upgrade your makeup game with the help of concealer. Keep reading for five ways concealer can be used in your makeup regimen for an eye-catching beauty beat.

1.Use concealer to make your lipstick last longer.

Consider your days of smudged lipstick over. All you need to do is dab a bit of concealer that’s a shade lighter than your skin tone in the middle of your lips. Follow up with a brown lip liner around your lips and rub your lips together to blend. Apply your lipstick or lip gloss of your choice and you don’t have to worry about constantly reapplying your lip color.

2. Try a concealer that is one to two shades lighter than your skin tone.

The key to brightening up your under-eye area is to use a concealer. However, to give your eyes a cohesive look, you’ll want to use a concealer shade that’s about one to two shades lighter than your skin tone, which is one of Jackie Aina’s tried and true concealer tips. If you go too light, the concealer will not blend seamlessly with your skin will look crazy.

3. Use concealer to contour your nose.

For those who are interested in making your nose look a bit smaller, concealer will definitely come to your rescue. All you need to do is apply a concealer that’s two shades lighter than your skin tone on either side of your nose. The highlighting effect will give your nose a more slender appearance.

4. Use concealer as a substitute for foundation.

Imagine getting ready for a big event to realize that you’re all out of foundation. No need to worry, a concealer can easily pick up the slack. Aaliyah Jay uses the Dream Brightening Creamy Concealer from Maybelline ($7.99, Maybelline.com) to get the job done. Like the previous hacks, you should use a concealer option that’s a shade lighter than your skin tone to complete your look. Buff the product onto your skin and you’ll be good to go.

5. Use concealer as a substitute for eye primer.

Every makeup lover knows that eye primer is a must for a vibrant eyeshadow look. But sometimes, you may run out of your beauty essentials when you need them the most. In the case of eye primer, you don’t have to skip an eyeshadow look. All you need is a touch of concealer on your lids to substitute for primer. Aailyah Jay loves using the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer ($9.99, Maybelline.com), which she says gets really sticky making it the perfect match for your eyeshadow.

What are some ways you use concealer in your makeup routine? Let’s discuss in the comment section below!

