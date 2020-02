In today’s celebrity gossip, Gary With Da Tea shares details on rumors surrounding Kandi Burruss and RHOA, Lil Nas X stans for SZA, and Keri Hilson responds to social media comment, admits “she’s washed”, but keep an eye out for possibly new music in 2020?! Watch below!

