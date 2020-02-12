Happy Valentines Day Eve, Eve! This week is a week to love and be loved. But if you’re single, it feels like people everywhere are boo’d up and happy, except you. One Twitter user joked, “if ur sad about being single this valentines day, just remember that no one loves you every other day of the year as well.”

But don’t fret, ladies and gents, it’s just a man-made day. You can celebrate love, being and love and finding love anyway you want on any day you want. After all, any loving relationship starts with you loving and being with yourself first.

Fortunately, you aren’t the only one flying dolo this year, which means there are hella things to do even if you are alone today. Hit the flip for some fun things to do if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.

Dolo Love: Lit Things To Do If You’re Single On Valentine’s Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: