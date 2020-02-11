CLOSE
Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Janet Jackson has entered a new phase in her life with motherhood and music. After decades of success in the music industry, she’s now taken on being a mom, but that hasn’t stopped her from recording new music or planning a tour that incorporates her oldies and new goodies. Through all she does, she was chosen to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and says what makes it most exciting for her is being there alongside her brothers.

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’

In our interview below, Janet Jackson discusses how she balances all her roles and what she looks forward to in each during this exciting season of newness. 

SEE ALSO: Whitney Houston &amp; The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Janet Jackson Shares How She Balancing Motherhood, Planning A Tour & Working On A New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

