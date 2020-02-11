School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student In Chokehold

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a high school student in a chokehold and lifting from the ground as others are screaming for the officer to release him circulated online.

n the footage, the officer, Jake Perry is seen trying to detain the teen, identified as Dekyrion Ellis, a student at Camden Fairview High School, after an argument between himself and another student.

“I feared for my life,” Ellis told West Monroe, Louisiana station KTVE. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I blacked out. I really didn’t see anything until he took me back to the office.”

After seeing the video, Camden Police Chief Bo Woody released a statement saying the officer was taken off the job.

“Because of the video I saw, effective immediately, Officer Perry has been relieved of his duties pending the investigation and the outcome of it,” said Woody, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “I just wanted everybody to know, including the mayor that as the police chief, I’m not going to tolerate misconduct from officers from this department.”

The chief saw the video on Facebook and has spoken to Perry, who has given statements to investigators and that a Criminal Investigation Division captain has been assigned to the case, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

Woody told KTVE that Perry has been with the police department for two years and had worked in the schools before this incident. “I’ve never had an incident with him,” he said. “He’s well received in the community. He’s lived here all of his life and never had an incident like this.”

However, Ellis family members say what they’ve heard paints a different picture of the officer.

“I have inboxes from people that don’t know me but know the officer that’s in the video and one word they described him was a bully,” Ellis’s father, Dexter Parker told KTVE. His mother, Alona Parker, said she found out about the video after getting several calls about it. When she went to Facebook and saw it for herself, she immediately went to the school.

“My son couldn’t even breathe,” she said. “It was just really uncalled for.”

