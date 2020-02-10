CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

&apos;Skyscraper&apos; Premiere in New York City

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business.

Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed a development deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. Simone has reported the WWE Performance Center to begin training and if things work out, she would become the WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.

The 18-year-old looks to follow in the footsteps of her legendary family: Great-Grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, Grandfather Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson and her dad, 10-time WWE Champion The Rock.

 

 

RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The Rock, Rocky Johnson Dead At 75

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Outshines Him During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Unveiling [VIDEO]

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 hours ago
02.11.20
The Evolution Of Teaching Black History To American…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
The Came Before Tiger Woods: David Ross, Royal…
 17 hours ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club,…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
7 items
#AceMeetsQueen: Ace Hood And Shelah Marie’s Wedding Was…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University Resigns After Being Arrested In…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
4 Black Aestheticians You Should Follow On Instagram
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close