CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan Will Absolutely Make Your Day Better

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Let’s face it — Michael B. Jordan is one of the biggest sex symbols that Black women have had in the while. Sure, there are guys like Idris Elba, but Idris tends to attract a certain demographic — no shade. As for Michael Bae Jordan, his fans come in all shapes, sizes and tax brackets.

Everyone wants piece of Michael B. Remember that time Nicki Minaj shot her shot?

And let’s not forget that young Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has a huge crush on Michael Bae. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few years back, Osaka admitted that Black Panther character Erik Killmonger was her crush in real life. In true Ellen form, she texted MBJ a photo of herself with the Tennis champ, and he actually responded.

But both Nicki and Naomi will have to stand in line with the rest of us MBJ stans. Some of us have been loving the actor since he was a young boy on The Wire. Others fell in love with him during his time on Parenthood. Then there are folks who only know him as the villain in Black Panther. If you plan to marry MBJ like 99.9% of other women on this planet, hit the flip to check out some of the actors sexiest moments.

These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan Will Absolutely Make Your Day Better  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 hours ago
02.11.20
The Evolution Of Teaching Black History To American…
 3 hours ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…
 16 hours ago
02.11.20
The Came Before Tiger Woods: David Ross, Royal…
 17 hours ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Came Before Tiger Woods: Wake-Robin Golf Club,…
 18 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
7 items
#AceMeetsQueen: Ace Hood And Shelah Marie’s Wedding Was…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
Jackson State University Resigns After Being Arrested In…
 20 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
4 Black Aestheticians You Should Follow On Instagram
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Janet Jackson Announces New Album ‘Black Diamond’
 21 hours ago
02.11.20
Hot Spot: Everything You Missed From The 2020…
 22 hours ago
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close