Hot Spot: Gayle King Catches Heat Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question [VIDEO]

Gayle King found herself in the hot seat after questioning WNBA champ Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault charges as it related to his legacy (which majority believe, it doesn’t and is a non-factor as he was found not guilty due to all the holes in the case). 

In other news, Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, amongst others, have teamed up for a reboot of the 2004 SAW movie. 

Watch Da Brat share details on each story below!

