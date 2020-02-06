CLOSE
Riddle Of The Day: What Does Trump’s Taxes & A Man With No Elbows Doing Pushups Have In Common?

 

In today’s news you can’t use, Special K shared a riddle.

The answer: Trump’s taxes, a man with no elbows doing pushups and Gary with da Tea kissing a woman. The question: What are three things the world will never see?!

