Tinashe Puts Fans First, Tour For You Dates Announced

Tinashe is hitting the road this spring. The singer announced her Tour For You on Tuesday (February 4) in support of her Songs For You album she released independently back in November.

The 19-show trek begins in Detroit on April 20. She’s expected to stop in the DMV on April 23. The tour wraps up in Seattle this May.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Tour For You Dates:

April 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 21 – Chicago Ill. @ House of Blues

April 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit

April 23 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 25 – Philadelphia Pa. @ TLA

April 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

April 29 – Toronto, O.N. @ Danforth Music Hall

May 9 – Denver Co. @ Summit

May 11 – Houston, Tx. @ House of Blues

May 12 – Dallas Tx. @ House of Blues

May 15 – Phoeniz, Az. @ Crescent Ballroom

May 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

May 17 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

May 18 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

May 19 – San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

May 22 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

May 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

Tinashe Puts Fans First, Tour For You Dates Announced  was originally published on 92q.com

