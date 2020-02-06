CLOSE
Social Media Honors Trayvon Martin On 25th Birthday

Sybrina Fulton And Tracy Martin Sign "Rest In Power: The Enduring Life Of Trayvon Martin"

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Wednesday, February 5th would have been Trayvon Martin’s 25th birthday. He died a few weeks after his 17th birthday. George Zimmerman was acquitted in his death. His mom, Sabrina Fulton took to Facebook to pen a post to her late son.

Know that not even your death has separated the love I have for you. Social media followed in his mother’s footsteps by creating their own posts honoring Trayvon Martin.

What did you do to cope with the loss of a loved one?

