Jay-Z Reveals One of the Last Things Kobe Said to Him

In a recent interview, Jay-Z was asked to speak about Kobe Bryant. Jay said the last time he saw him was New Year’s Eve. He was in the greatest space I’ve seen him in. Kobe said to Jay, you gotta see Gianna play basketball.

Jay said he looked at him and said, oh she’s gonna be the best basketball player in the world. It was very evident that it was a hard discussion for Jay-Z to have. Always clear in his thoughts, he appeared to be searching for words.

