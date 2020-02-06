CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Common Says Jay-Z Isn’t Lying About Super Bowl, ‘I Know His Heart’

Steward Speaker Series: Common

Source: Steward Speaker Series Website / Steward Speaker Series Website

Common was asked about JAY-Z sitting during the National Anthem and says that the billionaire mogul is “‘bout that life.” Common absolutely believes that JAY-Z  is a man of his word and that if he says he was sitting because he was watching to make sure Demi’s performance went off without a hitch, then that’s what he was doing, “I know his heart.” said Common.

The rapper/actor advises that people should look at the “good that JAY is doing,” and be less critical. JAY-Z recently addressed the issue during an interview at Columbia University, JAY-Z said that he and Beyonce “went into artist mode” while watching Demi Lovato perform and were unaware that they didn’t stand until after he received a call about it. Others in their section were also seen seated.

How do you feel about JAY-Z and Beyonce being seated during the National Anthem? If you were at a public event, could you see yourself being so involved in work that you would forget to join others during the anthem?

See story here

5 Points On Being A Strong Black Man — According To Common
Celebrities attend BET's 106 and Park Taping in New York City
5 photos
'I Know His Heart' , Common Says Jay-Z Isn't Lying About Super Bowl

Videos
Latest
Sybrina Fulton And Tracy Martin Sign "Rest In Power: The Enduring Life Of Trayvon Martin"
Social Media Honors Trayvon Martin On 25th Birthday
 1 hour ago
02.06.20
Canoche: A Night With Robinson Cano And Friends To Benefit RC22 Foundation
Jay-Z Reveals One of the Last Things Kobe…
 1 hour ago
02.06.20
Steward Speaker Series: Common
Common Says Jay-Z Isn’t Lying About Super Bowl,…
 2 hours ago
02.06.20
13 items
13 Social Justice Terms You Should Know
 12 hours ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 12 hours ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 16 hours ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 18 hours ago
02.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 18 hours ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 20 hours ago
02.06.20
This Whole Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Twitter…
 20 hours ago
02.06.20
8 items
Queens & Nightmares: Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Trade…
 20 hours ago
02.06.20
HBD Trayvon Martin: Powerful Photos From The Moment…
 21 hours ago
02.06.20
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged
 21 hours ago
02.06.20
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Pastor Comes Down…
 22 hours ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close