5 Tips To Make Your Press-On Nails Set Last

Press-on nails have come a long way since the days when our mother and grandmother wore them.

While there are some nail gurus who often opt for a traditional gel manicure or SNS nail set, press-on nails are quickly becoming a choice for women who want something fabulous and fast. Like all things in the beauty world, the press-on lane has leveled up with tons of styles and application techniques that will do your nails justice. Press-on nails can last up to two weeks.

So, if you’re all about press-on nails or if you’re new to the wave, you probably want the tea on how to keep your gorgeous set in place. And you’ll be surprised to now that you can make it happen with just a few adjustments. So, get ready for your mind to be blown as we list the best ways to make your press-on nails last.

1. Get your press-on set professionally done.

While there are plenty of DIY press-on nail options, it’s best to get the help of a licensed technician. You nail tech can easily install the set and keep your nails and cuticles in tip-top shape. You can take matters into your own hands, but making a visit to the nail salon that won’t cost you as much is worth it.

2. Wear dishwashing gloves.

It’s no secret that consistently keeping your hands in water can ruin a traditional nail set. And the same goes for your press-on nails. Trust me, it sucks to have to run back to the nail salon to fix a single nail.

3. Apply a top coat over your nails.

Many press-on nail sets can be worn as is. But if you’re like me and like to mix it up with glitter shades and intricate designs, finishing up your set with a top coat is ideal. Keep chipped nails and faded designs out of the picture and add a top coat with all of your sets.

4. Use glue instead of adhesive strips.

It’s pretty standard for your press-on nail set to come with nail glue and adhesive strips. While there are some people who would much rather use adhesive strips, when it comes to longevity nail glue comes out on top. Adhesive strips can make your nails last up to a week, with nail glue the timetable doubles.

5. Shape your nails accordingly.

Long nails are super glamorous and stylish, but the life of your set quickly diminishes as you wear them. Long nails naturally can get caught in multiple objects and of course can be a pain to navigate everyday movements with. I’m not saying you can sport a little length, but the longer you go, the more prone you are to lose a nail.

Have you tried any of these press-on nail tips? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

Puff, Puff Polish: Weed Manicures Are Actually Becoming A Thing

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: The Sea Glass Nail Trend Is Here

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Difference Between Gel Manicures and SNS Nails

5 Tips To Make Your Press-On Nails Set Last was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: