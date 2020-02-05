Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Copy Of State Of The Union Speech

It seems that Nancy Pelosi wasn’t a very big fan of Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. No sooner did the President finish his annual remarks before both chambers of Congress, the Speaker of the House tore up a paper copy of the speech in full view of the cameras.

Asked why she did it, Pelosi told reporters, “It was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” adding, “It was such a dirty speech.” Responding to the move, the White House tweeted, “Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy.”

What did you think of the address? How do you feel the aftermath was handled?

See story here