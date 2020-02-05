CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kevin Hart In The Midst Of “A Resurrection”

Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kevin Hart revealed a lot of things in an interview with Men’s Health. After the car accident where Hart required back surgery, life changed drastically.

Hart said, “I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

Hart did a lot of reflection while he was hospitalized. He said, “I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed.”

What traumatic experience helped you focus on doing things in a different way?

See story here

9 Times Kevin Hart’s Height Didn’t Stop Him From Showing His Fiance Big Love
0 photos
Kevin Hart In The Midst Of "A Resurrection"

Videos
Latest
Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish arrive at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Jumanji: The Next Level' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Kevin Hart In The Midst Of “A Resurrection”
 3 hours ago
02.05.20
Chiraq movie
Chris Rock And Samuel L. Jackson “Saw” Reboot…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
MODEL MONDAY: Niara Johnson Says Her Curved Spine…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
#WORLDCANCERDAY: How The Fear Of Dying From Blood…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His…
 23 hours ago
02.05.20
16 items
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 24 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close