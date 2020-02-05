Kevin Hart In The Midst Of “A Resurrection”

Kevin Hart revealed a lot of things in an interview with Men’s Health. After the car accident where Hart required back surgery, life changed drastically.

Hart said, “I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before. It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

Hart did a lot of reflection while he was hospitalized. He said, “I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed.”

What traumatic experience helped you focus on doing things in a different way?

