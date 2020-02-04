CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God Told Her To Leave Her Ex & Marry DeVon Franklin [VIDEO]

Relationships are tricky. Some are good, some are bad. Some are honest, and others are full of lies. In an interview with Tamron Hall, Meagan Good shared how God told her she needed to leave her ex, abstain from sex and marry DeVon Franklin. Speaking of relationships, Kenya Moore is still working on her marriage to Marc Daly. Gary’s got the full tea below!

Photos
