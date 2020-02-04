CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]

Black Tony’s got excuses for days. Today, he missed work because he got stuck in an ice cream truck. He wanted to bring the team some sweet treats, but as Rickey pointed out, nobody wants ice cream that early in this morning! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
MODEL MONDAY: Niara Johnson Says Her Curved Spine…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
#WORLDCANCERDAY: How The Fear Of Dying From Blood…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
16 items
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
6 items
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Jon Renthrop Is The First African American To…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close