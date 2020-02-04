CLOSE
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black Man To Ever Ask His Coworker To Borrow $20 [VIDEO]

In today’s news you can’t use, Special K recognizes Walt Goggins, the first brother to ever ask a coworker to “let me hold $20 til Friday. Back in the day, Walt didn’t return the money on Friday and on that next Monday, he was first person to get smacked for not having the $20. 

