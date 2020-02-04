CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught On Camera Snatching Up Baby Mama

Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Battery charges for Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after a viral video shows the boxer allegedly snatching up his child’s mother during a Super Bowl weekend event.

The 25-year-old was caught on camera forcibly grabbing his ex-girlfriend, leading her out of a celebrity basketball game in Miami on Saturday.

After the video went viral, Davis admitted to his aggressive behavior, but denied abusing the woman.

Florida police said Davis turned himself in Tuesday.

See Also: Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama, Glass Jaw Twitter Reacts

His mug shot is pictured below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore's Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama, Glass Jaw Twitter Reacts

15 photos Launch gallery

Baltimore's Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama, Glass Jaw Twitter Reacts

Continue reading Baltimore’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama, Glass Jaw Twitter Reacts

Baltimore's Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Caught On Tape Roughing Up His Baby Mama, Glass Jaw Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_837788" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty[/caption] Gervonta Davis might need to enroll in some anger management classes or something of the sort after a disturbing video surfaced this weekend. The WBA Lightweight champion roughly handled the mother of his child during a Super Bowl Weekend event, and the entire moment was caught on video. Davis, 25, is seen on the video at a charity basketball game in Miami, Fla. slapping a drink out of the hand of the mother of his child, Dretta Star and then grabbing her by the collar of her coat before roughly whisking her out of the arena while people looked on. The boxer nicked named “Tank” took to Instagram to explain his side and state that he didn’t assault Starr. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! “I never once hit her,” Davis wrote.”Yeah I was aggressive and told her come on. That’s the mother of my child. I would never hurt her.” To those who peeped the video viaTwitter, it looked like a lot more than “come on, we’re going home” and the comments have been intense since the footage went public. Oddly enough, a flurry of comments to the video came from a lot of “men” trying to get jokes off in saying that they wouldn’t have tried to intervene lest they get knocked out by Davis. However, some users highlighted that Davis, while a world champ, is only about 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 130 pounds. Basically, a small dude with super-fast hands. And clearly, he had men in the venue shook including those in the area who witnessed the moment up close and did nothing. We’ve got Twitter reactions to Gervonta Davis allegedly roughing up Dretta Starr below. https://twitter.com/mr_Iuares/status/1223751381657509888 https://twitter.com/BoxingKingMedia/status/1223790515579166723 — Photo: Getty

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught On Camera Snatching Up Baby Mama  was originally published on 92q.com

Videos
Latest
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
MODEL MONDAY: Niara Johnson Says Her Curved Spine…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
#WORLDCANCERDAY: How The Fear Of Dying From Blood…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
16 items
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
6 items
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Jon Renthrop Is The First African American To…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close