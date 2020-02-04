CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

But Wait, There’s More: Black History Icons They Don’t Want You To Know About

Bobby Seale

Source: Chris Felver / Getty

As we celebrate traditional figures like Martin Luther King, Harriet Tubman and Malcolm X — let’s not forget the lesser known people who’ve also had an impact on African American culture today. This year, let’s not only celebrate the brave, inspirational folks who marched for freedom or created inventions that we can’t live without to this day.

Let’s also highlight about the low-key, undercover legends whose small successes in the past opened the door for us to enjoy the little things in life, in a major way. The ones that don’t get the love and respect from the culture that they deserve. Like Bayard Rustin. Usually just known as Dr. King’s friend and one of the few openly gay men of the movement. But did you know that he organized and strategized most of the protests and marches of the Civil Rights Movement?

Or Dorothy Height, deemed the “godmother of the women’s movement,” who used her background in education and social work to advance women’s rights.

There’s so much more to Black History that can’t fit in just one month or a series of meme. It also doesn’t help that Black History Month is celebrated in the coldest, shortest month of the whole year. But as we honor our traditional heroes this month, we must remember to highlight the lesser known game changers.

Hit the flip for more Black History Icons they don’t want you to know about.

But Wait, There’s More: Black History Icons They Don’t Want You To Know About  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 17 hours ago
02.05.20
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Charged With Battery After Caught…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
MODEL MONDAY: Niara Johnson Says Her Curved Spine…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
#WORLDCANCERDAY: How The Fear Of Dying From Blood…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Mariah Carey Accuses Ex-Assistant Of Destroying Evidence In…
 18 hours ago
02.05.20
Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For Over 100…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Gary’s Tea: Meagan Opens Up About How God…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
16 items
Style Gram (2/1-2/8): Celebs Slaying In These Internet…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
6 items
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Jon Renthrop Is The First African American To…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close