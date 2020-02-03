CLOSE
Entertainment News
Princess Love Gives Updates On Status Of Her Marriage To Ray J, K. Michelle Cuts Ties With Her Surrogate & More [VIDEO]

Princess Love is speaking out about the status of her relationship with Ray J. Looks like they’re just focusing on the kids for now. And in kids news, K. Michelle has cut ties with her surrogate over some Love & Hip Hop drama. Gary’s got the details tea below!

