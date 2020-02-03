When we were younger, anybody was able to snatch up kids and get them together. Nowadays, it’s frowned upon. Eva Marcille came across this over the weekend celebrating her daughter’s birthday with a party where 30 kids took over her living room and were kind of out of control. What would you do?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline Other People’s Kids? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: