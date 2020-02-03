CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Lewk Of The Week: Zoë﻿ Kravitz Is A Golden Goddess At The BAFTAs In Saint Laurent

The "High Fidelity" star looks like a spitting image of an awards statue.

Zoë Kravitz is having an amazing awards show season, especially when it comes to her style.

She killed it at the 2020 Golden Globes in a polka dot Saint Laurent gown and slayed at the SAG Awards in a peach Oscar De La Renta classic, but her British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) gown has gotten everyone talking.

Rocking one of her faves, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, the 31-year-old looked like a golden goddess in this long-sleeved floor-length custom made glittery number. The “High Fidelity” star finished off her look with the perfect red accents: Ruby lips, drop earrings and matching nails.

Utter perfection! No wonder she’s won Lewk of the Week. Take a look:

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London

Source: Matt Crossick – PA Images / Getty

 

 

Let’s get up close to see how smooth and silky her skin is with those neutral eyes…and that swoop in her hair is stellar. This pixie cut is the best move she’s made with her hair!

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole / GettyHer nails and rings are perfect. I love how she’s rocking short nails and it still looks good.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

 

Sis, literally looks like a gold statue and we love it!

RELATED NEWS:

MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A Pixie

Zoe Kravitz And YSL Beauty Launch Lipstick Collection

Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution And Discusses Preferring Her Hair Natural

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

For Galentine's Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

9 photos Launch gallery

For Galentine's Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

Continue reading For Galentine’s Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

For Galentine's Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz is starting her 2020 off confidently. The beauty recently revealed her wedding photos (from June of last year) and is celebrating the new decade as a cover girl for Elle Magazine. For the shoot, she strips down to minimal clothes, showing off jewelry or wearing high end designer tops, showing off her thin frame. The shoot features several black and white photos which are gorgeous. You don't want to miss this editorial shoot and the gorgeous cover.  

Lewk Of The Week: Zoë﻿ Kravitz Is A Golden Goddess At The BAFTAs In Saint Laurent  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Top Beauty Brands Owned By Black Women
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Lil Wayne Passes Elvis For The Second-Most Billboard…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Puppy Love: 10 Reasons Valentine’s Day Was Way…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Global Grind Premiere: 4Ternity Drops “4Her” Mixtape For…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Danai Gurira! Here Are 10 Of…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Teyana Taylor To Release Unfiltered Documentary ‘Teyana Taylor’s…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Mayvenn Hair Launches Free Wig Customization Services
 2 days ago
02.15.20
5 Black Women Who Landed Major Beauty Campaigns
 2 days ago
02.15.20
HBCU Spotlight: Bowie State University
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Black History Month HBCU Athlete Spotlight: Steve “Air”…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
We Run High: The History Of Black Figures…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close