Run That Back Season 2 Episode 1: Remembering Kobe Bryant [Video]

| 02.03.20
The world is still reeling from the loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant. The entire sports world paid homage to Bryant before and during their games last week. The Lakers paid tribute to Bryant before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. Lebron James, who passed Kobe for 3rd place all-time on the NBA Scoring list went off-script to talk about Bryant in an emotional speech.

In the season premiere of Run That Back, Aladdin Da Prince and OG Doc Walker talk about the life of Kobe and his impact both on and off the court.

 

