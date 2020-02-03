CLOSE
Entertainment News
Jeep’s “Groundhog Day” Commercial Wins USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter

14th Rome Film Festival - Bill Murray Masterclass - Red Carpet

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Every year, USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter ranks the best and worst commercials from the big game based on viewer feedback. This year, the Groundhog Day Jeep commercial featuring Bill Murray was the top spot.

That was followed by Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” Boston parody, Google’s touching “Loretta” commercial, Doritos dance-off with Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott and Jason Momoa getting comfortable for Rocket Mortgage.

At the bottom of the list were Quibi’s bank robbery, Winona Ryder’s Squarespace ad, Pop-Tarts’ pretzel commercial and the political ads from Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump.

What was your favorite and least favorite?

See story here

Photos
