I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange

Radio One Exclusives
| 02.03.20
Dismiss
I love my hbcu

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family!

HBCU FACTS:

  • The purpose of HBCUs, in the beginning, was to train teachers, preachers, and other community members.

 

  • Cheyney University of Pennsylvania originally known as the Institute for Colored Youth was founded in 1837.

 

 

I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
The Chiefs Defeat The 49ers In Super Bowl…
 1 hour ago
02.03.20
How Closing The Racial Wealth Gap Would Change…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
A Lesson In Wins & Losses: Timeline of…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 14 hours ago
02.03.20
Television Academy Event For NBC's 'Shades Of Blue' - Arrivals
J. Lo & Shakira Won’t Be Paid For…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
5 Real Life Black Heros We Should All…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
50 Cent Wears Mask & Gloves Amid Coronavirus…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
10 items
#BHM2020: Landmark Educational Cases & Moments [Gallery]
 2 days ago
02.03.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008
 2 days ago
02.03.20
10 items
Moonlighting: 10 Rappers With Side Business That May…
 2 days ago
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
This Day In Black History: February 1st- Actress…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 2 days ago
02.01.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close