Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey’s Husband To Release Tell-All Book, Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Request For Names Of Alleged Victims & More [VIDEO]

Cynthia Bailey’s husband-to-be Mike Hill is a releasing a book about his life that details some juicy details including the fact that he was married three times and his father was a hit man.

In other news, Blac Chyna is still battling the entire Kardashian family and a judge denied R. Kelly’s request for the names of his latest accusers. Gary’s got the detailed tea below!

