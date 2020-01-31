CLOSE
Hot Spot: 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Erika Alexander Speaks Out About “Friends” Vs. “Living Single” 

50 Cent‘s hard work in Hollywood is paying off! The rapper-turned-actor and hit show maker was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. Eminem and Dr. Dre, the people he started in this game with, were right by his side, too!

In other news, Erica Alexander who played Maxine in Living Single is speaking out about a “black reboot” to Friends – the show that actually ripped off the Black sitcom.

Listen:

