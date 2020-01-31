New research reveals that the average football fan will eat over 10,000+ in calories and 180 grams of saturate fat during Super Bowl Sunday. Watch Rickey Smiley rundown the shocking report below.

Yikes! New Research Reveals How Much The Average Football Fan Overeats On Super Bowl Sunday [VIDEO]

