CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Pastor Troy Pulls Up On A Thumb Thuggin’ Co-Worker [Exclusive Video]

pastor troy IG screenshot

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Pastor Troy has been in the headlines lately for his comments about the outfit Lil Nas X wore at the Grammys. Those comments have caused all kinds of controversy on the internet,  with folks saying that his words were hateful. One of our co-workers took to his social to spark a conversation about Pastor Troy and his comments.

Little did he know, Pastor Troy was coming up to the station. It’s easy to type words on a screen, but when they pull up does the conversation stay real?  Check out the video below as Pastor Troy and our co-worker Jarrett actually start to have a really good conversation about LGBTQ stigmas in the Black community.

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy

RELATED: Pastor Troy Opens Up About A Man Being Killed While Listening To His Music

___

Pastor Troy Pulls Up On A Thumb Thuggin’ Co-Worker [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moeller are leaving Le Pain Quotidien cafe at the Brentwood with his Hummer H1
GM Bringing Back Hummer
 19 hours ago
01.31.20
NFL: FEB 02 2019 SUPERBOWL
More Than 17 Million Plan To Skip Work…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Eminem And Dr. Dre Help Reveal 50 Cent’s…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 1 day ago
01.31.20
12 items
12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
10 items
Bossy Gang: These Tweets Prove Kelis’ Fans Are…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Power Of The Tongue: Frightening Cases Of Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 2 days ago
01.31.20
3 Key Takeaways From Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Retired NASCAR & IndyCar Driver John Andretti Has…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Fur…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close