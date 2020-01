GM has confirmed that the HUMMER name will be making a comeback. The company will bring back the name in the form of a battery-powered truck to be called the GMC Hummer EV.

The truck will be all-electric and will be the most powerful vehicle ever produced by GM. You’ll get your first glimpse of the truck during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Are you happy to hear that the Hummer is returning as an electric truck?

See story here