CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kenya Moore Hints Her and Marc Daly’s Marriage Might Be Back On [VIDEO]

Kenya Moore might continue to be Mrs. Marc Daly after all.

As previously reported, Kenya and her husband announced in September that they were splitting and Kenya’s since called their marriage “toxic” even noting that Marc bailed on an anniversary Turks and Caicos trip leaving Kenya to celebrate it alone with baby Brooklyn.

Now, however, Kenya’s saying that she’s open to reconciling with Marc.

Kenya was a guest on “The Real” this week and she told the hosts that as RHOA continues to air, Marc might be having a change of heart.

“I think the first thing is to put the child first,” said Kenya. “I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things,” Kenya added. “We haven’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”

Kenya also said flat out that she’s open to reconciling with her estranged husband after counseling and working on communication.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Kenya. “I think that with counseling and really working on the relationship and being vulnerable, being honest, you know, just keeping it real, I think the breakdown happened when we stop communicating effectively. It just turned a corner and then just got really hard. “

There might be some validity to Kenya’s claims that Marc could be considering working on their marriage, he was seen on her Instagram celebrating baby Brooklyn’s first birthday by her side.

Do you think Kenya and her husband will reconcile? See a clip of her on “The Real” on the next page. 

Kenya Moore Hints Her and Marc Daly’s Marriage Might Be Back On [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1 2Next page »

Videos
Latest
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moeller are leaving Le Pain Quotidien cafe at the Brentwood with his Hummer H1
GM Bringing Back Hummer
 19 hours ago
01.31.20
NFL: FEB 02 2019 SUPERBOWL
More Than 17 Million Plan To Skip Work…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Eminem And Dr. Dre Help Reveal 50 Cent’s…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 1 day ago
01.31.20
12 items
12 Of Toni Morrison’s Most Empowering Quotes To…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
10 items
Bossy Gang: These Tweets Prove Kelis’ Fans Are…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Power Of The Tongue: Frightening Cases Of Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 2 days ago
01.31.20
3 Key Takeaways From Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mamba Mentality’…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Retired NASCAR & IndyCar Driver John Andretti Has…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Fur…
 2 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close