Eminem And Dr. Dre Help Reveal 50 Cent’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Hip-Hop royalty took over Hollywood as 50 Cent received his star on the Walk of Fame Thursday.

Eminem helped induct the man he discovered. Em said, “I think one of the things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence. It just kinda felt like ‘he’s gonna be a star,’ just the way he carried himself, his swagger, everything; it just seemed like he was the whole package.” Dr. Dre was present at the ceremony as well.

50 said, “I’d like to thank both Em and Dre. I don’t honestly think my career would have been what it was without their support. Dre is a mentor for the whole squad because he’s been doing it long before that and was able to guide us in different ways without even knowing that he’s doing it.”

What is your favorite 50 Cent song?

