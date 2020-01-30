CLOSE
The Hot Spot: Pastor Troy Takes A Shot At Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit & The LGBTQ Community 

Pastor Troy had a lot to say about Lil Nas X’s cowboy outfit at this year’s Grammys. He called out LGBTQ men in the same rant before deleting his posts, but by that time, the damage was already done. Lil Nas X caught wind and simply responded “I looked good in that photo.” Listen to Da Brat break down this story and other trending hip hop news up top and see reactions to Pastor Troy’s comments below! 

The Hot Spot: Pastor Troy Takes A Shot At Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit & The LGBTQ Community   was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

