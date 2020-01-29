Former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading in the polls by a wide margin since he announced that he was running for president. Because he has been so popular among voters, a number of people have begun to wonder who he’ll pick for a running mate. According to the Washington Post, there are rumors that Sen. Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams are being considered. However, Joe Biden clearly named Michelle Obama as his top choice.
While campaigning in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden was asked which Obama he would want as a running mate. Biden answered, “I sure would like Michelle [Obama] to be the vice president.” The crowd immediately applauded.
10 Bada** Women In Politics
10 Bada** Women In Politics
1. Letitia James1 of 10
2. Michelle Obama2 of 10
3. Kamala Harris3 of 10
4. April Ryan4 of 10
5. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez5 of 10
6. Stacy Abrams6 of 10
7. Maxine Waters7 of 10
8. Lucy McBath8 of 10
9. LaToya Cantrell9 of 10
10. London Breed10 of 10
Joe Biden ‘Sure Would Like’ Michelle Obama To Be Vice President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com