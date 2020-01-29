Willie D Wishes Charles Barkley Would’ve Died Instead Of Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant has brought out the best and worst in people, unfortunately, and former Geto Boys member, Willie D may be on the side of the latter.

During an Instagram Live video, Willie told his followers that it’s ok to question God and he had a question for God as well, “Why Kobe? How come you didn’t take Charles Barkley? No more talk,” said Willie.

Fans began commenting during Willie’s live session, calling him out, “You can’t wish death on a man and not receive karma! Question God all you want but u playing games Willie,” said one follower.

Willie D’s beef with Charles Barkley goes back to 2016 on a song called “Coon” where he calls out Barkley for “talking down on his race.” Willie doubled down on “Coon II” where he called out Steve Harvey, Michael Jordan, and Ted Cruz.

What do you think of Willie D’s comments?

