MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

Her apology received mixed reviews.

One man, a former news anchor, according to his Twitter page, wrote, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt.”