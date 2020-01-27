CLOSE
Jeff Johnson: 3 Things About Kobe Bryant You Should Remember [VIDEO]

Kobe Bryant was hardworking, he made mistakes and overcame then, and above all, he never believed that his greatest talent was his only purpose. Listen to Jeff Johnson’s rundown below. 

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray. SEE ALSO: Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant and 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna Have Died In Helicopter Crash

