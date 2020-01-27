CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Rickey Smiley is gearing up to host the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hitting Miami on Thursday, January 30.

Scheduled to air live on BET, the show will feature a Commissioned reunion and songs from the NFL Players Choirs. Other performers include Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Brown, Sunday Best winner Melvin Crispell III and more!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

According to SuperBowlGospel.com, “the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.”

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 12 hours ago
01.28.20
10 items
Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires…
 17 hours ago
01.28.20
23 items
Kobe Bryant’s Effortless Suit Style Through The Years
 18 hours ago
01.28.20
Jeff Johnson: 3 Things About Kobe Bryant You…
 19 hours ago
01.28.20
Eva’s Corner: Having Difficult Conversations With Your Children…
 19 hours ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Remembers Kobe Bryant &…
 19 hours ago
01.28.20
30 items
Snow Bunny Steez: Celebs Hit The Slopes In…
 20 hours ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 20 hours ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 21 hours ago
01.28.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 22 hours ago
01.28.20
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 22 hours ago
01.28.20
MODEL MONDAY: Jamie Lea Is More Than Her…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of Winners
 1 day ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close