Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj & Her Husband Reportedly Involved In Argument In Hollywood [Video]

It’s Grammy weekend and the stars are out in Hollywood. With that being said, you know celebs who don’t necessarily get along are going to bump into each other and possibly make the news. Welp, that is what happened with ex-lovers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill.

According to TMZ, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty ran into one another at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood, California. Allegedly Kenneth and Meek had some words which eventually got loud. Expletives flew and word is Nicki Minaj had her say as well. No punches were thrown but that probably was the case because Meek with his crew while Nicki and her bae were reportedly alone.

TMZ obtained footage which you can see at the top.

SOURCE | TMZ

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj & Her Husband Reportedly Involved In Argument In Hollywood [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

