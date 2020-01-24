CLOSE
Jay Versace Is Internet Royalty – Here Are His Most Hilarious Videos

In this day and age of the internet, everyone is trying to go viral and make a name for themselves. But Jay Versace proves that when you have ‘IT,’ the attention makes its way to you. The 22-year-old internet star got his start on Vine a few years back with his hilarious impersonations of classic R&B songs and singers.

The young funnyman has been featured in everything from Teen Vogue to his very own Sprite commercial. He even received a Soul Train Award back in 2017 for the Internet Soul Sensation Badu Award from his favorite singer, Erykah Badu. She’s always shouting out the New Jersey native on Twitter, admitting that she’s a huge fan.

In honor his 22nd year around the sun, we’ve put together a list of our favorite Jay Versace videos…you’re welcome.

Jay Versace Is Internet Royalty – Here Are His Most Hilarious Videos  was originally published on globalgrind.com

