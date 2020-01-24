CLOSE
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With Super Sexy Tinder Pic

Janet Jackson is the latest celebrity to hop on the #DollyPartonChallenge and anyone in their right mind would swipe right on her Tinder pic!

Miss Jackson shared her four profile pictures as part of the trend and she can definitely do it all. She looks like the star employee in her LinkedIn photo, a down to earth mega star in her Facebook photo; and in her Instagram photo she’s showing off her accomplishments. But the topless Tinder photo is the on that’s got folks buzzing!
But keep dreaming fellas, there’s a slim chance that Janet Jackson is really on Tinder.

Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With Super Sexy Tinder Pic  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

