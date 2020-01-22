CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Serves High Priestess Vibes On Rolling Stone Cover, Hopes Music Inspires Black Cis & Trans Women

The "Cuz I Love You" singer has already won 2020 with this incredible photo spread showing us all her thick and curvy #BlackGirlMagic.

Days before the Grammys, Rolling Stone has dropped one dope cover of Lizzo, the artist with the most Grammy nominations this year.

Man, is it glorious!

The 31-year-old rapper and flutist is living her best life and looking good while giving us part Carnival, part traditional Tongo costume and part nymph queen in the woods vibes all at the same time.

Clearly, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker is pleased with the outcome, writing on Instagram, “Behold, a big grrrl in her natural habitat.”

 

 

While one of the (silliest) criticisms of Lizzo has been that her music caters to white people, she is clear that the message of her music is definitely for us.

“As a Black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a Black woman,” the singer told Rolling Stone, adding “I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to Black women, big Black women, Black trans women. Period.”

Given some of her recent “Twitter snafus” such as wrongly outing a delivery woman for allegedly stealing her food,  unlike some of our faves, Lizzo can actually take accountability for her actions.

“That was the end of that era for me. I was fuckin’ wrong. I’m big enough to admit that shit,” she stressed.

 

 

Lizzo also opens up her first love and how she was in denial about who she was:

“Skinny guys like me,” she says with a light chuckle. “But I remember he was like, ‘I’m a little guy. I need a little girl.’ ” Because it was 2007, she tried to emulate Zooey Deschanel (“I can’t just wake up and be a white girl”). The demise of the relationship made her ask a question she would try to answer in her music for years to come: “How can you be in love with someone when you’re not even you?”

 

 

Lizzo’s message of body positivity and self-love isn’t falling on deaf ears, it’s inspiring to millions including plus-size model and designer Gabi Gregg.

“It’s completely life-changing,” plus-size fashion designer and influencer Gabi Gregg says, giving credit to Beth Ditto and Missy Elliott for helping pave that way.

“When you get to see her, it’s so impactful and almost brings tears to your eyes because [you think], ‘I knew that was missing my whole life, but I had no idea how much it would mean to actually see it.’ ”

Trust, despite all of these hateful and fatphobic attacks against Lizzo, we plan to keep seeing all her thick and curvy #BlackGirlMagic, cause from the looks of her booming career, she ain’t going any damn where.

Read Lizzo’s Rolling Stone cover story in its entirety here

RELATED NEWS:

Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy Gold Bikini

Lizzo Finally Reveals What’s In Her Tiny Bag And It’s Hilarious

Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s Popular ‘Cause She’s Obese

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'

Continue reading 20 Times Lizzo’s Style Proved She Was ‘100 Percent That B***h’

20 Times Lizzo's Style Proved She Was '100 Percent That B***h'

[caption id="attachment_3056184" align="alignleft" width="1205"] Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty[/caption] While Lizzo has been on the music scene for a while, it seems that 2019 is becoming her breakout year! Not only does she have the number one song on the Billboard 100, but the number one movie at the box office with Hustlers. Obviously, her MTV VMA performance last month gave us our entire life! With a huge inflatable booty in a thong and a bedazzled bottle of Patron, the chart-topper song “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” and brought down the house! https://twitter.com/MTV/status/1166164968489803776?s=20   Let's also not forget her BET Awards performance that even had Rihanna jamming in the audience while Lizzo played the flute and twerked at the same time. But that's not the first time the singer shut it down an appearance, the singer and rapper PUT IT DOWN at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year. But we also have to talk about her style! Just peep this purple wig that is giving us our entire lives! https://www.instagram.com/p/B2aLjVJBz9q/   So to celebrate this rising star, here she is living her best thick and sexy life on the 'Gram.

Lizzo Serves High Priestess Vibes On Rolling Stone Cover, Hopes Music Inspires Black Cis & Trans Women  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Kors - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 10 hours ago
01.24.20
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day
First Look At Mary J. Blige In “Power”…
 11 hours ago
01.24.20
Sean Combs out shopping at the Gucci Store
Diddy Sparks Donations For Kids Battling Cancer With…
 13 hours ago
01.24.20
'Greenleaf' Press Conference
Oprah Pits Maine Lobster Roll Against Popeyes Chicken…
 13 hours ago
01.24.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed…
 17 hours ago
01.24.20
5 items
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
Speak Yo Truth! Keke Palmer Opens Up About…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
News You Can’t Use With Special K: What…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
Eva’s Corner: At What Age Should Parents Kick…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
Black Tony’s Selling Tickets To Rickey Smiley’s Unsung…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
25 items
FLASHBACK: The Boldest & Baaaadest Grammy Fashion Over…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
10/27/1987, OCT 28 1987, MAY 18 1988; Whitney Houston at Big Mac.;
Clive Davis Plans On Making His Own Whitney…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
43 items
How Gorgeous Would It Have Been If Zuhair…
 1 day ago
01.24.20
I Shaved My Baby Girl’s Hair Off To…
 2 days ago
01.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close