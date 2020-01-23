CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Saweetie's Shoe By Jessica Rich Collection Is 20 Percent Off

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Our Icy queen Saweetie has been killing us with her fashions as of late. She looks good in everything! The My Type rapper recently hit the carpet for the premiere of Bad Boys For Life rocking jeans with purple feather fringe, a black corset and gold platform sandals by Jessica Rich Collection.

Jessica Rich Collection Gold Platform Sandal

Source: Jessica Rich Collection / Jessica Rich Collection

According to the website, “the thick and chunky design that makes for a more comfortable wear than any other style. Adjustable ankle strap.” The price tag will run you $209, but they’re currently 20 percent off using the code “2020.”

Jessica Rich Collection has been worn by your favorite celeb woman, including Kelly Rowland, Kylie Jenner, Toni Braxton, Cardi B, J. Lo and more!

Get your JRC shoe, here.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

